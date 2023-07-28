Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.95. 253,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

