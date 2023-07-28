North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NOA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 79,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,861. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 74.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.