North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
North American Construction Group has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.
North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE NOA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 79,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,861. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $225,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 74.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
