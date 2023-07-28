North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOAGet Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$32.87. 98,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,449. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$34.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of C$868.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOAGet Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.16. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of C$242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.07 million. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 3.403 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. CIBC raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

See Also

Dividend History for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.