North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NOA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$32.87. 98,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,449. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$34.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of C$868.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.16. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of C$242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.07 million. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 3.403 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Biotech & Healthcare Meet AI: Stocks Soar On Innovation Potential
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is It Time To Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Or Cut Losses?
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.