North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$32.87. 98,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,449. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$34.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of C$868.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.16. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of C$242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.07 million. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 3.403 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. CIBC raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

