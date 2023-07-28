NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 565.0% during the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 244.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.62. The company had a trading volume of 63,566,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,624,168. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.93 and its 200-day moving average is $333.33.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

