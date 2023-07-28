NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Hawkins worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,679. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $228.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

