NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 699 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,173,595,000 after buying an additional 750,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

ORCL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.41. 7,842,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

