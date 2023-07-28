NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 727 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $142.97. 6,328,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,629. The company has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

