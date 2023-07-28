Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $331,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.37. The company had a trading volume of 837,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.80. The company has a market capitalization of $300.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

