NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in NOV were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,952,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in NOV by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 71,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NOV by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,659,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 348,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,734. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.20%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.