NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

NovoCure Stock Down 1.8 %

NovoCure stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,203. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovoCure Company Profile

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

