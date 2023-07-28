NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 80,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,643 shares of company stock worth $68,128,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR stock traded up $43.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6,345.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,709. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,474.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,033.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,616.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR will post 408.99 EPS for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

