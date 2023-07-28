Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stake Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

OTLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,041,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 44.48% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

