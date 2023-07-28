Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE OII traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,653,000 after purchasing an additional 379,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 75,887 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

