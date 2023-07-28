Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Oceaneering International Price Performance
NYSE OII traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $23.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International
In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oceaneering International
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.