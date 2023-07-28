Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 90,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.99. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $1.20. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 119.30% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $609.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,044,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,918,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.