Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Strong Earnings

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 3,604,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,157,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $249,879 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 470,904 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.