Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 311,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.63. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -351.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PFLT. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.