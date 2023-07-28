Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Shares of BX traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.52. 2,001,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 198.79%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

