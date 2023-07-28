Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Up 9.5 %
ORN opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.81. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
