Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Up 9.5 %

ORN opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.81. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Orion Group by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

