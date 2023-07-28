Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OC. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $139.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

