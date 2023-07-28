Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Up 1.4% After Dividend Announcement

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 1,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 116.44%.

Pacific Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial ( OTCMKTS:PFLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

