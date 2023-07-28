Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

PANW traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.03. 656,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 389.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

