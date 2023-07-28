Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $87.36 and last traded at $86.19, with a volume of 17402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

