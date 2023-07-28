Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Peoples Bancorp worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 141,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,708. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $800.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,210. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

