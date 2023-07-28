Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.07. 796,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average is $156.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.