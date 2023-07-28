Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $59.61. 303,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

