Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 139,819 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,819 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 394,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,793. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.