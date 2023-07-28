Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 4.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,373.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,722. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

