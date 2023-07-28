Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

PM traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $98.57. 4,643,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,722. The company has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

