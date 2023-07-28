Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,770 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.85. 6,758,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,179,836. The company has a market cap of $523.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.