Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 203,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

VKTX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VKTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,197,963 shares in the company, valued at $49,344,269.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.