Piper Sandler Increases Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $110.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.35. 264,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,289. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

