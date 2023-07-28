Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD lessened its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 69.7% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 19.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

