Pool Co. (POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on August 24th

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $15.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.29. 90,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Pool by 80.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

