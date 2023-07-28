Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,920 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.01. 117,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.85 million, a P/E ratio of 106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 678.62%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $230,376.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $64,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at $860,360.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $230,376.56. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,333 shares of company stock worth $309,812. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

