Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences Trading Up 1.6 %

DTIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 929,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 355.12% and a negative return on equity of 148.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 113.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,099,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 4,298,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 517,702 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.