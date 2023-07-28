Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTILGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday.

Precision BioSciences Trading Up 1.6 %

DTIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 929,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTILGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 355.12% and a negative return on equity of 148.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 113.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,099,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 4,298,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 517,702 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

