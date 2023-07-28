Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.78 and last traded at $63.53. 144,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 66,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDS. StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Precision Drilling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $900.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $413.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.28 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

