Presidio Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,365 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 1,386,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,957. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.