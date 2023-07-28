Presidio Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSY. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,442 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,922. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

