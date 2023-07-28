Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Presidio Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.1% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $222.63. 1,597,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.