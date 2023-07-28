Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 68,849 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Presidio Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,849 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 12.8% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,218 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

