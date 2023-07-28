Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.20, but opened at $81.12. Principal Financial Group shares last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 814,731 shares traded.

The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

