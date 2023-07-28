Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys 2,100 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,817 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 190.3% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,263. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

