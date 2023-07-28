Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys 97,611 Shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,611 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 500,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 390,749 shares during the last quarter.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RNWWW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 5,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

