Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $1.02 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

WestRock Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

