Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $1.53 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.46. The company had a trading volume of 666,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,537. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.23 and its 200 day moving average is $316.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.