Privium Fund Management B.V. Raises Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 10,621,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,957,391. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

