PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.98 million. PROS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

PROS Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 467,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,724. PROS has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,903 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $72,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,967 shares of company stock worth $322,719. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,044,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 981,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

