ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Stock Price Down 4%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $58.72. Approximately 2,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.14.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

