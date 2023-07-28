PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.08% of PTC worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,148,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in PTC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 926,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,742,000 after purchasing an additional 271,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in PTC by 597.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in PTC by 342.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 199,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $131.83. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $362,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,652.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $362,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,652.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,912 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,455. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

