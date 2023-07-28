Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Issued By Zacks Research

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

EPD stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

